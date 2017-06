More Videos

1:32 Best fireworks for your money

1:27 finalfireworks2.mov

1:22 Big screen, big sound, beer and 'historic value -- you can’t match that.'

0:53 Teen proposes Disney-style light show for Old Sacramento

1:08 Reaction to Islamic hate crimes

0:46 Cats, birds rescued from South Natomas house fire

1:27 How to be safe with fireworks this year

1:43 Art adds to the experience at Cantina Alley

1:56 All's well that bends, smells: Ride the Skunk Train

1:07 Fresh air, big beach, cold water. Any takers?

0:11 Watch Justin Bieber sink deep three in pickup game in Ireland