A colorful Fourth around the USA

With the New York City skyline in the background, fireworks explode during an Independence Day show over the East River, Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in New York.
Andres Kudacki
AP
Andres Kudacki
AP
Explosions light up the Washington Monument during the fireworks display on the National Mall on Tuesday night in Washington, D.C.
Ricky Carioti
The Washington Post
Fireworks explode during an Independence Day celebration at Navy Pier in Chicago on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.
Zbigniew Bzdak
AP
People watch the fireworks display while celebrating the Fourth of July at Navy Pier in Chicago on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.
Chris Sweda
AP
Fireworks shoot from the Hatch Shell as confetti falls during the annual Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on the Esplanade, Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Boston.
Michael Dwyer
AP
Members of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra watch a fireworks display after performing a concert during an Independence Day celebration in Johnstown, Pa., Tuesday, July 4, 2017.
John Rucosky
AP
Fireworks burst over the Memorial Bridge during Independence Day celebrations on the National Mall in Washington, Tuesday, July 4, 2017.
J. David Ake
AP
Andres Kudacki
AP
Penina Sloan watches the fireworks at the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C.
Calla Kessler
The Washington Post
Fireworks explode over the Lincoln Memorial, left, Washington Monument, center, and U.S. Capitol, at the National Mall in Washington, Tuesday, July 4, 2017, during the Fourth of July celebration.
Jose Luis Magana
AP
Andres Kudacki
AP
Andy Grammer performs during the annual Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on the Esplanade, Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Boston.
Michael Dwyer
AP
McKenna Duggan, of Onset, Mass., waves a pair of flags during the annual Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on the Esplanade, Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Boston.
Michael Dwyer
AP