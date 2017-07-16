This month, the State Fair celebrates its 50th summer at Cal Expo. That includes the iconic Farm, home of the fair’s main (and living) ag displays and outreach to patrons.
This month, the State Fair celebrates its 50th summer at Cal Expo. That includes the iconic Farm, home of the fair’s main (and living) ag displays and outreach to patrons. Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com

July 16, 2017 2:57 PM

Home gardeners can learn plenty at State Fair

By Debbie Arrington

darrington@sacbee.com

California State Fair

Where: Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento

When: Daily through July 30. Open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays- Thursdays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Sundays.

Admission: $12; seniors (age 62 and up), $10; youth (ages 5-12), $8; children age 4 and under admitted free. Parking, $15.

Details: www.castatefair.org

Celebrate 50 years at Cal Expo with all your State Fair favorites. Nearly 100 master gardeners will staff the information booth at The Farm, home to the fair’s demonstration gardens and 90 edible crops. Learn about water-wise landscaping and beneficial insects, too.

10th annual Capay Tomato Festival

Where: Capay Organic, 23808 State Highway 16, Capay

When: 3-11 p.m. Saturday, July 22

Admission: $20 in advance; $25 at gate

Details: 800-796-6009, www.farmfreshtoyou.com

Taste heirloom tomatoes, tour the farm and enjoy farm-fresh food plus live music and family fun. (Food and drink sold separately.) Proceeds benefit the Kathleen Barsotti Non-Profit for Sustainable Agriculture.

Scott Brothers House Party

Where: Sacramento Community Center Theater, 1301 L St., Sacramento

When: 7:30 p.m. July 22

Admission: $48.75 and up; special VIP packages available

Details: 800-225-2277, 916-808-5181, www.thescottbrothers.com/scottbrothershouseparty

HGTV’s famous Property Brothers come to Sacramento for a live stage show, filled with their fun videos, snappy banter and home renovation know-how.

Pacific Flyway Wildfowl Art Classic

Where: DoubleTree Hotel, 2001 Point West Way, Sacramento

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, July 22 and 23

Admission: $5; children under age 12 admitted free.

Details: www.pacificflyway.org

Sacramento is bird central and inspiration for local artists, craftspeople and collectors. Besides duck carvings and decoys, see a wide range of bird-inspired arts and crafts. Some real live birds will be part of the family fun. Lots of activities for kids, too.

Debbie Arrington

