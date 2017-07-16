Home gardeners can learn plenty at State Fair

California State Fair
Where: Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento
When: Daily through July 30. Open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays- Thursdays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Sundays.
Admission: $12; seniors (age 62 and up), $10; youth (ages 5-12), $8; children age 4 and under admitted free. Parking, $15.
Details: www.castatefair.org
Celebrate 50 years at Cal Expo with all your State Fair favorites. Nearly 100 master gardeners will staff the information booth at The Farm, home to the fair’s demonstration gardens and 90 edible crops. Learn about water-wise landscaping and beneficial insects, too.
10th annual Capay Tomato Festival
Where: Capay Organic, 23808 State Highway 16, Capay
When: 3-11 p.m. Saturday, July 22
Admission: $20 in advance; $25 at gate
Details: 800-796-6009, www.farmfreshtoyou.com
Taste heirloom tomatoes, tour the farm and enjoy farm-fresh food plus live music and family fun. (Food and drink sold separately.) Proceeds benefit the Kathleen Barsotti Non-Profit for Sustainable Agriculture.
Scott Brothers House Party
Where: Sacramento Community Center Theater, 1301 L St., Sacramento
When: 7:30 p.m. July 22
Admission: $48.75 and up; special VIP packages available
Details: 800-225-2277, 916-808-5181, www.thescottbrothers.com/scottbrothershouseparty
HGTV’s famous Property Brothers come to Sacramento for a live stage show, filled with their fun videos, snappy banter and home renovation know-how.
Pacific Flyway Wildfowl Art Classic
Where: DoubleTree Hotel, 2001 Point West Way, Sacramento
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, July 22 and 23
Admission: $5; children under age 12 admitted free.
Details: www.pacificflyway.org
Sacramento is bird central and inspiration for local artists, craftspeople and collectors. Besides duck carvings and decoys, see a wide range of bird-inspired arts and crafts. Some real live birds will be part of the family fun. Lots of activities for kids, too.
Debbie Arrington
