Looking to date someone who hates the same things you do? There’s an app for that

To anyone in the dating game: Are you having trouble meeting someone who likes the same things you do?
Now you can find someone who has similar dislikes.
The Hater app allows daters to “meet someone who hates the same stuff” as themself. It bills itself as the first app to match people by the things they don’t like.
From a dating app called "hater." pic.twitter.com/CLQgKjbo1p— Phil Foster (@cigarraider) July 19, 2017
Hater also posted a map of what it the most hated thing in each state, according to its users. It seems that Californians are not fans of fidget spinners.
The app is only available to Apple’s iOS customers for now (an Android release date hasn’t been set yet). Users must be at least 17 years old.
