FILE - In this May 12, 2015, file photo, visitors walk near Sleeping Beauty's Castle at Disneyland Paris, in Marne la Vallee, east of Paris. Walt Disney Parks and Resorts announced new attractions for international and domestic Disney parks during its D23 fan expo in Anaheim, Calif., on July 15. Michel Euler AP

All aboard! Disneyland’s railroad, river rides open to public after year-long closure

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

July 28, 2017 4:12 PM

Disneyland rides that have been closed for about a year and a half will finally be reopened to the public Saturday.

The Anaheim amusement park had closed Disneyland Railroad and its river rides – the Mark Twain Riverboat, Columbia Sailing Ship and its canoes – as it began preparations for its upcoming new area, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the Orange County Register reported Friday.

The result is a new route for the train in Frontierland that’ll give guests new views of “stunning rockwork and waterfalls along both sides of the train,” according to a Disneyland news release.

Another OC Register story said the railroad engineers are “ecstatic” about the new route. Those engineers had to keep the locomotives maintained while the route was closed.

Galaxy’s Edge – the park’s Star Wars-themed 14-acre attraction – is set to open in 2019. In addition to the temporary closures listed, its construction permanently closed Big Thunder Ranch Barbecue, Big Thunder Ranch Petting Farm and Big Thunder Ranch Jamboree, according to KTLA5.

