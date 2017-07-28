All aboard! Disneyland’s railroad, river rides open to public after year-long closure

Disneyland rides that have been closed for about a year and a half will finally be reopened to the public Saturday.
The Anaheim amusement park had closed Disneyland Railroad and its river rides – the Mark Twain Riverboat, Columbia Sailing Ship and its canoes – as it began preparations for its upcoming new area, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the Orange County Register reported Friday.
Prepare to board the Disneyland Railroad as it returns July 29 with a look back at its history of over 60 years: https://t.co/VGMMLJvOXE pic.twitter.com/pxmGI5HMj6— Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) July 26, 2017
The result is a new route for the train in Frontierland that’ll give guests new views of “stunning rockwork and waterfalls along both sides of the train,” according to a Disneyland news release.
Another OC Register story said the railroad engineers are “ecstatic” about the new route. Those engineers had to keep the locomotives maintained while the route was closed.
The Disneyland Railroad has soft opened to all guests this afternoon! The new gorge section is gorge-ous! pic.twitter.com/vaO5n0yLEL— MiceChat (@MiceChat) July 28, 2017
John Lasseter is sharing about his love of trains during the return of the Disneyland Railroad at #Disneyland pic.twitter.com/qcobtV4k3l— LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) July 28, 2017
Galaxy’s Edge – the park’s Star Wars-themed 14-acre attraction – is set to open in 2019. In addition to the temporary closures listed, its construction permanently closed Big Thunder Ranch Barbecue, Big Thunder Ranch Petting Farm and Big Thunder Ranch Jamboree, according to KTLA5.
Comments