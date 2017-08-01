Pop Culture Expo – Sacramento’s first – offers cross section for varied tastes

Myriad aspects of pop culture combine under one roof for the Sacramento Pop Culture Expo on Saturday at the Scottish Rite Masonic Center.
This is the expo’s first year, making the show a newcomer to Sacramento’s convention scene. The expo is being produced by brothers Edmund and Brian Fong, who are collectively known as Efohenge Productions. For the inaugural Pop Culture Expo, they estimate a crowd of about 1,000.
“This is something that we’ve been considering to do a long time, and we felt the timing was right,” said Edmund Fong
The lineup features offerings from across the pop-culture spectrum: wrestlers Brutus Beefcake and Gail Kim; Jeremy Miller of “Growing Pains”; Jeffrey Weissman (”Back to the Future II,” “Back to the Future III”); LaSalle Thompson; Adrian Ross; Vickie Vo; and Holly Mayfield.
“We want to bring a little bit of everything to our show,” Fong said. “So, we don’t want to specifically do just sci-fi or just wrestling, or horror.”
There was also a personal reason for Fong and his brother to launch a new expo. The pair will promote their own superheroine web series.
Fong said he hopes the Sacramento Pop Culture Expo will provide cultural cross-pollination that prompts attendees to seek other shows.
Other groups scheduled to appear at the expo include the Sacramento Astromech Builders and The Magic Family of Clowns. NorCal Cosies will run a cosplay contest. Food trucks Cowtown Creamery, Gyro Stop, Drewski’s Hot Rod Kitchen, and Drewski’s Twisted Tacos & More also will be on hand.
“That’s kind of how I describe it to people, you know, ‘We’re throwing our own party with wrestlers, cosplayers, droids, Star Wars characters, Marvel characters, food trucks, LaSalle Thompson, Dinger. You guys are invited,’” Fong said.
Sacramento Pop Culture Expo
When: August 5, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Where: Scottish Rite Masonic Center, 6151 H St.
Cost: $8 advance, doors TBD, children 10 and under are free.
Info: sacpopcultureexpo.com
