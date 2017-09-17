Scenes from the Emmys

Julia Louis-Dreyfus poses in the press room with her awards for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series and outstanding comedy series for "Veep" at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Elisabeth Moss accepts the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for "The Handmaid's Tale" at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Gary Cole, from left, Clea DuVall, Anna Chlumsky, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kevin Dunn, Tony Hale, Matt Walsh, Sam Richardson, and Reid Scott pose in the press room with the the award for outstanding comedy series for "Veep" at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Jeffrey Nordling, from left, Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, and Laure Dern pose in the press room with their awards for outstanding limited series for "Big Little Lies" at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Sterling K. Brown accepting his Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series during the show at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.
Robert Gauthier
Los Angeles Times
Showrunner Bruce Miller and Elisabeth Moss with the cast of "The Handmaid's Tale" after they won Outstanding Drama Series during the show at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.
Robert Gauthier
Los Angeles Times
Nicole Kidman reacts to 'Big Little Lies' winning Outstanding Limited Series during the show at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.
Robert Gauthier
Los Angeles Times
Alexander Skarsgard, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or a movie for "Big Little Lies" walks off the red carpet stage at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Christy Radecic
Invision for the Television Academy
Alec Baldwin, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for "Saturday Night Live", left, walks with James Corden on the red carpet stage at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Danny Moloshok
Invision for the Television Academy
Aziz Ansari, left, and Lena Waithe pose in the press room with their awards for outstanding writing for a comedy series for the "Master of None" episode "Thanksgiving" at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
A dance performance lead by the host Stephen Colbert during the show during the show at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.
Robert Gauthier
Los Angeles Times
Nicole Kidman, center left, Reese Witherspoon, center right, and cast and crew accept the award for outstanding limited series for "Big Little Lies" at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Riz Ahmed accepts the award for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or a movie for "The Night Of" at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
The cast and crew of "The Voice" wins the Emmy Award for reality competition program during the show at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.
Robert Gauthier
Los Angeles Times
John Oliver accepts the award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series for 'Last Week Tonight With John Oliver' during the show at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.
Robert Gauthier
Los Angeles Times
Reed Morano accepts the award for outstanding directing for a drama series for "The Handmaid's Tale" episode "Offred (Pilot)" at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
John Lithgow accepts the award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series "The Crown" on the red carpet stage at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Danny Moloshok
Invision for the Television Academy
Ann Dowd accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for "The Handmaid's Tale" at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Sean Spicer speaks at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Donald Glover accepts the award for outstanding directing for a comedy series for the "Atlanta" episode "B.A.N." at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Kate McKinnon accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for "Saturday Night Live" at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Laura Dern accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for "Big Little Lies" at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP