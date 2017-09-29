Were you able to get one? Super Nintendo retro system released, quickly sells out

Retro gamers were given a chance to reconnect with some classics and an unreleased title.
The Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition was released Friday, with several stores selling out shortly after opening.
The #SNESClassic is out now! Relive the ‘90s all over again with 21 classic Super NES games. Now you’re playing with power. Super Power! pic.twitter.com/5JiSjagMST— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 29, 2017
The $79.99 console was sold out on GameStop’s website and listed as “coming soon” on Toys R Us’ site.
Were you able to get one?
Alex Vasquez of West Sacramento was able to purchase one at Fry’s Electronics in Sacramento.
“There were 15 units when I arrived, and I was the 10th in line,” Vasquez said.
Like the Nintendo Classic Edition, which was released in November, the SNES version is a smaller model of the original system.
Released in 1990, the original system was discontinued in North America in 1999.
Now, 18 years after leaving shelves, gamers can take on 20 classics such as “Super Mario World,” “The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past” and “Mega Man X.” As an added bonus, the Classic Edition introduces “Star Fox 2,” which was not previously released.
The rest of the list:
▪ “Contra III: The Alien Wars”
▪ “Donkey Kong Country”
▪ “EarthBound”*
▪ “Final Fantasy VI” (was sold on the original Super Nintendo as Final Fantasy III in the U.S.)
▪ “F-Zero”
▪ “Kirby’s Dream Course”*
▪ “Kirby Super Star”
▪ “Secret of Mana”
▪ “Star Fox”
▪ “Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting”*
▪ “Super Castlevania IV”*
▪ “Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts”
▪ “Super Mario Kart”
▪ “Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars”
▪ “Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island”
▪ “Super Metroid”
▪ “Super Punch-Out!!”*
* These games only released on western versions. The Japanese version has five other games.
Comments