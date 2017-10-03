On ‘Mean Girls’ Day, cast aims to raise money for Las Vegas shooting victims

An unofficial holiday of sorts, Tuesday marked “Mean Girls” Day, a celebration of the teen comedy observed every Oct. 3 in honor of a very brief scene in the film mentioning that date.
People took to Twitter for lighthearted appreciation of the 2004 movie, which among others starred Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams, by posting GIFs and quoting dialogue.
You might see a very familiar GIF floating around this #MeanGirlsDay. #October3rd https://t.co/oFjtNzyyCJ— Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) October 3, 2017
But several of the movie’s stars are using Oct. 3 for a more serious goal. In the wake of a mass shooting Sunday that left dozens dead and hundreds injured in Las Vegas, “Mean Girls” actors, including Jonathan Bennett, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert and Daniel Franzese, took to social media with a campaign to raise money for victims and their families.
Let’s help those who need it most. #MeanGirlsDay #October3rd https://t.co/UoyLX0h0vU @JonathanBennett @AmandaSeyfried @WhatsupDanny pic.twitter.com/QprihCXB7Y— Lacey Chabert (@IamLaceyChabert) October 3, 2017
Accompanied with a YouTube video, titled “On October 3rd, he asked me to help...” (posted by Brian Tyler Cohen, an actor), the group set up a GoFundMe page with a $300,000 donation goal that asked for $3 per person. As of Tuesday afternoon, it had raised more than $40,000.
“We are working directly with the National Compassion Fund, a program in the National Center for Victims of Crime,” the GoFundMe page reads.
The National Compassion Fund works to distribute 100 percent of funds received to victims of events like the Las Vegas shooting, according to its website.
These actors are, of course, not the only ones using GoFundMe to this end. A campaign by Clark County Commission chair Steve Sisolak had raised more than $4 million of its $4.5 million goal as of Tuesday afternoon using the crowdfunding website.
Other relief efforts include the Music City Cares Fund, established by the country music community in the wake of the tragedy, as well as a $50,000 donation from the Oakland Raiders.
