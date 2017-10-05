Three to see: Live music in Sacramento

Norcal Noisefest
Experimental/ noise
Fri. Oct. 6 - Sun., Oct. 8
Luna’s Cafe/ Cafe Colonial
It is sure to get, as always, delightfully weird with 50 wild-eyed merchants of sonic mayhem tapped for the 21st Norcal Noisefest, touted as the longest running experimental music festival in the U.S. It starts Friday at Luna’s and camps out for the weekend at Colonial, with featured out of town guests including Naked Emperor (L.A.) and Sea Moss (Portland), and locals such as Davy Bui, Sidewalk Brujeria and Instagon. www.norcalnoisefest.com.
The Color Wild
Indie/pop/rock
7 p.m. Fri. Oct. 6
Holy Diver
It’s officially opening weekend at Holy Diver (nee Starlite/ The Townhouse), and the honor goes to the uber-catchy neon indie pop hooks of breakout local newbies the Color Wild, playing with Sleeptalk, Our People and Hush. Concerts on deck include hip-hop with P.O.S. (of Doomtree) and DLRN on Sat. Oct. 6 and Corey Feldman (yes, Corey Feldman) next Sunday, Oct. 15, with Emarosa, Powerman 5000, Stabbing Westward, L.A. Guns and more in the coming weeks. www.holydiversac.com.
Crystal Garden feat. Boyd Tinsley
Rock/pop
7 p.m. Tues. Oct. 10
Harlow’s
Flame-throwing Dave Matthews Band violinist Boyd Tinsley find himself in familiar territory with his new side hustle Crystal Garden, using his frenetic fiddling to add rootsy zing to the bundle of jamming power hooks and funky/ jazzy meanderings laid down by vocalist Mycle Wastman and bandmates. In an odd twist, DMB guitarist Tim Reynolds is at Harlow’s a week later (Oct. 17) with his band TR3. $20 adv./ $25 door. www.harlows.com.
Looking ahead: Hard Working Americans. Nov, 16 at Crest Theatre
Todd Snider, Dave Schools of Widespread Panic, Neal Casal of Chris Robinson Brotherhood and others form this supergroup of jam rock forefathers. $40. www.crestsacramento.com.
