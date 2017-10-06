FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2013, file photo, Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan smiles during a news conference to promote his new film “Police Story 2013,” in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. On Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, Chan confirmed work on a fourth “Rush Hour” movie, if Chris Tucker is on board.
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2013, file photo, Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan smiles during a news conference to promote his new film “Police Story 2013,” in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. On Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, Chan confirmed work on a fourth “Rush Hour” movie, if Chris Tucker is on board. Lai Seng Sin AP FILE
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2013, file photo, Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan smiles during a news conference to promote his new film “Police Story 2013,” in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. On Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, Chan confirmed work on a fourth “Rush Hour” movie, if Chris Tucker is on board. Lai Seng Sin AP FILE

Entertainment & Life

Jackie Chan confirms ‘Rush Hour 4,’ on one important condition

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

October 06, 2017 4:05 PM

It looks like “Rush Hour,” a series of action-comedy movies starring martial arts legend Jackie Chan and comedian Chris Tucker that most recently hit the big screen in 2007, will return for a fourth installation.

Maybe.

Chan confirmed that a script is in the works Thursday during a radio interview with Power 106’s “The Cruz Show” in Los Angeles, Deadline reported Friday.

“I hope — if Chris Tucker agrees,” Chan said.

The original “Rush Hour” released in 1998. The first three in the series starred Chan and Tucker and were directed by Brett Ratner. The films grossed nearly $850 million combined worldwide.

Chan said the agreement came together Wednesday.

“We’re all like old men,” Chan joked on air, according to Us Magazine. Chan is 63 now. Tucker is 46.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Watch the trailer for Denzel Washington's new legal drama 'Roman J. Israel, Esq.'

Watch the trailer for Denzel Washington's new legal drama 'Roman J. Israel, Esq.' 2:53

Watch the trailer for Denzel Washington's new legal drama 'Roman J. Israel, Esq.'
Take a look at the Ken Burns Vietnam War documentary 10 years in the making 0:31

Take a look at the Ken Burns Vietnam War documentary 10 years in the making
St. Bernard breaks world record for longest dog tongue 1:31

St. Bernard breaks world record for longest dog tongue

View More Video