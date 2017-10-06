Jackie Chan confirms ‘Rush Hour 4,’ on one important condition

It looks like “Rush Hour,” a series of action-comedy movies starring martial arts legend Jackie Chan and comedian Chris Tucker that most recently hit the big screen in 2007, will return for a fourth installation.
Maybe.
Chan confirmed that a script is in the works Thursday during a radio interview with Power 106’s “The Cruz Show” in Los Angeles, Deadline reported Friday.
“I hope — if Chris Tucker agrees,” Chan said.
The original “Rush Hour” released in 1998. The first three in the series starred Chan and Tucker and were directed by Brett Ratner. The films grossed nearly $850 million combined worldwide.
Chan said the agreement came together Wednesday.
“We’re all like old men,” Chan joked on air, according to Us Magazine. Chan is 63 now. Tucker is 46.
Comments