Aldean returns to Las Vegas to visit shooting victims in hospitals

Jason Aldean is paying tribute to the people killed or injured in last weekend’s shooting massacre at his Las Vegas concert.
The country music star on Sunday returned to the city, where he and his wife, Brittany, visited victims at hospitals, People magazine reports.
She spoke about the return on her Instagram account.
Feels surreal being back in Vegas today. Visiting some of the strongest people we have ever met... fighting the toughest battle of them all... for their lives. You have helped us try to begin the healing process by seeing the strength each one of you have. Thank you for today. We will never forget. #vegasstrong
The couple’s visit to Las Vegas comes exactly a week after Aldean’s set was closing a three-day outdoor country music event at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. During his set, a gunman, later identified as Stephen Paddock, fired on the crowd of more than 20,000 people from a 32nd-floor hotel room. Approximately 500 people were injured and at least 58 died.
One day before arriving in Nevada, Aldean performed “I Won’t Back Down” on “Saturday Night Live” in tribute to Hall of Fame musician Tom Petty, who was 66 when he died Monday in Santa Monica. The song was also in tribute to the massacre victims.
“We witnessed one of the worst tragedies in American history,” Aldean said on the show. “Like everyone, I’m struggling to understand what happened that night and how to pick up the pieces and start to heal.”
Just before playing the song, he offered words of solidarity: “When America is at its best, our bond and our spirit, it’s unbreakable.”
