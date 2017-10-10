Musician Marilyn Manson arrives at the Fashion Awards in London on Dec. 5, 2016. Manson has canceled his appearance at Aftershock, the two-day music festival later this month in Sacramento.
Why Marilyn Manson, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes won’t play at Aftershock

By Noel Harris

October 10, 2017 3:41 PM

Marilyn Manson and Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes will no longer perform at the Aftershock music festival later this month in Sacramento.

An announcement of the cancellations was posted Tuesday on the festival’s Facebook page.

Filling the two vacated spots will be Butcher Babies and Palaye Royale.

Manson canceled nine shows of his “Heaven Upside Down” tour after he was injured on stage Sept. 30 in New York City, Rolling Stone magazine reported. The Aftershock appearance was not part of the tour.

As for Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, a post on the band’s Facebook page discusses personal issues Carter is dealing with. He vows that the music will return.

“THIS IS NOT THE END OF RATTLESNAKES. Nor is it the end of me,” Carter wrote on Facebook. “I need some time, and so I am taking that time. I will continue to write and paint and tattoo and do all the things that I love while pursuing positive resolutions to some of the problems I am experiencing.”

This year’s Aftershock festival is scheduled for Oct. 21-22 at Discovery Park. Several acts are booked, including Nine Inch Nails, Ozzy Osbourne and Tech N9ne.

