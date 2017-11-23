Catch a classic Sactown band, an indie-pop duo, thrash metal or WAR

Golden Shoulders
Rock/indie
8 tonight
Center for the Arts, Grass Valley
If you lived in midtown Sacramento at any point in the middle 2000s, there’s no way you didn’t at least accidentally catch a gig from frontman Adam Klein and whatever ramshackle cast of merrymen calls itself Golden Shoulders on any given night (or album). With all due respect to “Lady Bird,” Golden Shoulders embodies 2000s-era Sactown, when the only craft beer that made sense was Monkey Knife Fight and there were no formulas or rules when it came to janked-out indie rock and offbeat Americana. With Davia and the Moore Brothers. $15. www.thecenterforthearts.org.
Tennis
Pop/indie/rock
8 p.m. Monday
Harlow’s
Well, there are no ocean beaches in Denver, but the Colorado-bred husband-wife duo of Alaina Moore and Patrick Riley – who go by Tennis – manage to find a low-tide, slow-mo prance through the sand anyway with their breezy brand of indie pop. A nod to ditties of the ’50s, the production is sharp and electrifying on their newest 2017 offering “Yours Conditionally,” heralded as the upstart duo’s finest record to date. With Wild Ones. Doors 7 p.m. $15. www.harlows.com.
Trauma
Hard rock/metal
9 p.m. Saturday
The Boardwalk
Word is that there’s a new album in the works for revamped Bay Area heavy metal architects Trauma, the brainchild of vocalist Donny Hiller. Oddly, it would only be the third record for a group formed in 1981. The mishmash of thrash lineup now boasts the likes of Sacramento-based axman Joe Fraulob (of Danzig and Deconstruct) and Testament bassist Greg Christian. With West Coast Fury and Blessed Curse. $15. www.boardwalksacramento.
Looking ahead: WAR. Dec. 31 at the Crest Theatre
The New Year’s Eve calendar just got bigger with the venerable funk/rock/R&B collective WAR holding it down on K Street. $35-$65. crestsacramento.com.
