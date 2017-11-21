Ann Turner Cook, center, is the original face for the Gerber baby food company. She’s seen in 2012 outside studios for NBC’s “Today” with people who won a contest.
Ann Turner Cook, center, is the original face for the Gerber baby food company. She’s seen in 2012 outside studios for NBC’s “Today” with people who won a contest. Amy Sussman AP Images for Gerber
Ann Turner Cook, center, is the original face for the Gerber baby food company. She’s seen in 2012 outside studios for NBC’s “Today” with people who won a contest. Amy Sussman AP Images for Gerber

Entertainment & Life

Happy belated: Woman with iconic baby face recently celebrated birthday

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

November 21, 2017 04:37 PM

Happy belated birthday, Ann Turner Cook.

You may not know the name, but you likely know the face, especially if you have children.

Cook’s face is the sketch you see on all Gerber products. According to WTVD in Durham, N.C., she was 4 months old at the time.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Monday, she celebrated her 91st birthday.

According to the baby food company’s website, Dorothy Hope Smith submitted a sketch of Cook in 1928, offering to finish it if she won the contest. Gerber liked it so much that it was left unchanged and became the company’s official trademark three years later.

Cook’s identity as the face of Gerber wasn’t announced to the public until 1978, according to the website. She’s a mystery novelist and a retired teacher.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • How to keep your pet safe this Thanksgiving

    Here are some foods to keep far away from your pets this Thanksgiving for their safety, according to the Sacramento SPCA.

How to keep your pet safe this Thanksgiving

How to keep your pet safe this Thanksgiving 1:05

How to keep your pet safe this Thanksgiving
See the Sunday fun at Sacramento's Downtown Ice Rink 0:49

See the Sunday fun at Sacramento's Downtown Ice Rink
Watch Sacramento Black Lives Matter protest removal Oak Park mural 1:13

Watch Sacramento Black Lives Matter protest removal Oak Park mural

View More Video