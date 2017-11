David Cassidy topped the Billboard charts in 1970 with his hit, “I Think I Love You.”

On Tuesday, exactly 47 years to the day that song reached No. 1, Cassidy died surrounded by family. He was 67.

Teen idol David Cassidy, 'Partridge Family' star, dies at 67 https://t.co/Epjf0PIbhL — The Sacramento Bee (@sacbee_news) November 22, 2017

The former teen idol who was a star on “The Partridge Family” was mourned by fans and celebrities on Twitter.