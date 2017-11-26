Woman breaks barriers as first with Down syndrome to compete in Miss USA state pageant

One Minnesota woman is quickly earning the title of “trailblazer.”
Mikayla Holmgren, 22, of Stillwater, Minn., is believed to be the first person with Down syndrome to compete in a Miss USA state pageant, according to WFLA.
“Mikayla is a trailblazer,” Denise Wallace, executive co-director of the Miss Minnesota USA pageant, told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.
The Miss Minnesota contest is being held this weekend, with the finals on Sunday.
People’s Choice voting ends at 4:00 CST (for those on the west coast that would be 2:00 pm 😉) today. Vote for me!!! It...Posted by Mikayla Holmgren - Dancer with Down Syndrome on Sunday, November 26, 2017
When it comes to pageants, Holmgren tells ABC 5, “I’m really good at them because it’s my passion.”
Holmgren, a student at Bethel University in Saint Paul, Minn., has been dancing since the age of 6, her mother told the Star-Tribune.
“She’s achieved more than I ever dreamed of,” mother Sandi Holmgren said.
She also won Minnesota Junior Miss Amazing in 2015, WFLA reports.
“Down syndrome means I have something special,” Mikayla Holmgren told the Star-Tribune. “I can warm hearts.”
