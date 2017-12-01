Big Gigantic
Big Gigantic brings electronic funk to Ace of Spades; Valerie June, Flobots at Harlow’s

By Aaron Davis

Special to The Bee

December 01, 2017 12:00 AM

Big Gigantic

Electronic/funk/jazz

6:30 p.m. Sun. Dec. 3

Ace of Spades

Funktronic duo Big Gigantic’s newest album “Brighter Future” (which, awesomely, is available for free on their website) just further cements the group as one of the most massive sounds to be found in electronic music. Producer and saxman Dominic Lalli and drummer Jeremy Salken throw the kitchen sink of funk, jazz, hip-hop and R&B into a package that swings a wrecking ball through the walls of the genre. With Brasstracks. $26. www.aceofspadessac.com.

Valerie June

Folk/blues/soul

8 p.m. Tues., Dec. 5

Harlow’s

“Shakedown,” a vivacious single off of Valerie June’s scintillating 2017 album “The Order of Time” has made the rounds this year, and it’s the kind of song that you almost don’t know what to do with. Is it neo-soul? Appalachian folk? Back-alley blues? All of it and then some, as the breakout performer finds a tantalizing and (dare we say?) previously untrodden middle ground between Sharon Jones, Rhiannon Giddens and Brittany Howard. $25 adv/$30 door. www.harlows.com.

Flobots

Hip-hop/alternative rock

9 p.m. Thurs. Dec. 7

Harlow’s

These strange times of 2017 are rife for bands like Denver’s alternative champs Flobots, a mashup of biting hip-hop lyricism and angst-riddled alternative rock that never shies away from taking shots at the issues of our world, but at the same time manages to find glimpses of hope amidst the gray. 2017’s “Noenemies” looks like it could go down as the group’s magnum opus. With Bang Data. $20. www.harlows.com

Looking ahead: Buckethead. Dec. 31 at Ace of Spades

If you like your New Year’s Eve nice and weird, spend it with masked guitar shredding madman Buckethead, purveyor of the more unique rock shows you’ll ever see. $30. www.aceofspadessac.com.

