Big Gigantic brings electronic funk to Ace of Spades; Valerie June, Flobots at Harlow’s

Big Gigantic
Electronic/funk/jazz
6:30 p.m. Sun. Dec. 3
Ace of Spades
Funktronic duo Big Gigantic’s newest album “Brighter Future” (which, awesomely, is available for free on their website) just further cements the group as one of the most massive sounds to be found in electronic music. Producer and saxman Dominic Lalli and drummer Jeremy Salken throw the kitchen sink of funk, jazz, hip-hop and R&B into a package that swings a wrecking ball through the walls of the genre. With Brasstracks. $26. www.aceofspadessac.com.
Valerie June
Folk/blues/soul
8 p.m. Tues., Dec. 5
Harlow’s
“Shakedown,” a vivacious single off of Valerie June’s scintillating 2017 album “The Order of Time” has made the rounds this year, and it’s the kind of song that you almost don’t know what to do with. Is it neo-soul? Appalachian folk? Back-alley blues? All of it and then some, as the breakout performer finds a tantalizing and (dare we say?) previously untrodden middle ground between Sharon Jones, Rhiannon Giddens and Brittany Howard. $25 adv/$30 door. www.harlows.com.
Flobots
Hip-hop/alternative rock
9 p.m. Thurs. Dec. 7
Harlow’s
These strange times of 2017 are rife for bands like Denver’s alternative champs Flobots, a mashup of biting hip-hop lyricism and angst-riddled alternative rock that never shies away from taking shots at the issues of our world, but at the same time manages to find glimpses of hope amidst the gray. 2017’s “Noenemies” looks like it could go down as the group’s magnum opus. With Bang Data. $20. www.harlows.com
Looking ahead: Buckethead. Dec. 31 at Ace of Spades
If you like your New Year’s Eve nice and weird, spend it with masked guitar shredding madman Buckethead, purveyor of the more unique rock shows you’ll ever see. $30. www.aceofspadessac.com.
