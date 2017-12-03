Ancestry digs up top 3 last names in each state. Do they sound familiar?

An Ancestry study has found the “most common surnames by state.”
With help from the white pages, the popular genealogy site found one last name was most common nationwide: Smith. Other popular surnames include Johnson, Williams, Brown, Jones and Miller.
Most popular last names changed depending on region, according to the Houston Chronicle, although Smith was found in all regions, along with Johnson and Williams.
There were two states with all Latino last names in the top three: California and New Mexico. Texas and Arizona also had Latino surnames in the mix.
Hawaii had the most unique top three, none of which were found in any other state. And Massachusetts’ significant Irish population was represented in one of its top three surnames.
Here’s the breakdown:
State
#1 most common name
#2 most common name
#3 most common name
Alabama
Smith
Williams
Johnson
Alaska
Smith
Johnson
Williams
Arizona
Smith
Johnson
Garcia
Arkansas
Smith
Williams
Johnson
California
Garcia
Hernandez
Lopez
Colorado
Smith
Johnson
Martinez
Connecticut
Smith
Johnson
Brown
Delaware
Smith
Johnson
Brown
Florida
Smith
Williams
Johnson
Georgia
Smith
Williams
Johnson
Hawaii
Lee
Wong
Kim
Idaho
Smith
Johnson
Anderson
Illinois
Smith
Johnson
Williams
Indiana
Smith
Miller
Johnson
Iowa
Smith
Williams
Johnson
Kansas
Smith
Johnson
Miller
Kentucky
Smith
Johnson
Jones
Louisiana
Williams
Smith
Johnson
Maine
Smith
Brown
Johnson
Maryland
Smith
Johnson
Jones
Massachusetts
Smith
Johnson
Sullivan
Michigan
Smith
Johnson
Williams
Minnesota
Johnson
Anderson
Nelson
Mississippi
Smith
Williams
Johnson
Missouri
Smith
Johnson
Williams
Montana
Smith
Johnson
Anderson
Nebraska
Johnson
Smith
Miller
Nevada
Smith
Johnson
Garcia
New Hampshire
Smith
Brown
Johnson
New Jersey
Smith
Williams
Johnson
New Mexico
Martinez
Garcia
Chavez
New York
Smith
Williams
Brown
North Carolina
Smith
Williams
Brown
North Dakota
Johnson
Anderson
Olson
Ohio
Smith
Miller
Johnson
Oklahoma
Smith
Johnson
Williams
Oregon
Smith
Johnson
Miller
Pennsylvania
Smith
Miller
Williams
Rhode Island
Smith
Brown
Johnson
South Carolina
Smith
Williams
Brown
South Dakota
Johnson
Anderson
Smith
Tennessee
Smith
Johnson
Jones
Texas
Garcia
Smith
Martinez
Utah
Smith
Johnson
Anderson
Vermont
Smith
Brown
Johnson
Virginia
Smith
Johnson
Jones
Washington
Smith
Johnson
Anderson
West Virginia
Smith
Miller
Johnson
Wisconsin
Johnson
Smith
Anderson
Wyoming
Smith
Johnson
Miller
