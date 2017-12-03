This photo taken Nov. 9, 2010, shows Emily Goodmann, a doctoral student who is doing her dissertation on the history of the telephone book. Ancestry, with the help of the white pages, researched the most common surnames in each state.
Ancestry digs up top 3 last names in each state. Do they sound familiar?

By Kalin Kipling

kkipling@sacbee.com

December 03, 2017 01:52 PM

An Ancestry study has found the “most common surnames by state.”

With help from the white pages, the popular genealogy site found one last name was most common nationwide: Smith. Other popular surnames include Johnson, Williams, Brown, Jones and Miller.

Most popular last names changed depending on region, according to the Houston Chronicle, although Smith was found in all regions, along with Johnson and Williams.

There were two states with all Latino last names in the top three: California and New Mexico. Texas and Arizona also had Latino surnames in the mix.

Hawaii had the most unique top three, none of which were found in any other state. And Massachusetts’ significant Irish population was represented in one of its top three surnames.

Here’s the breakdown:

State

#1 most common name

#2 most common name

#3 most common name

Alabama

Smith

Williams

Johnson

Alaska

Smith

Johnson

Williams

Arizona

Smith

Johnson

Garcia

Arkansas

Smith

Williams

Johnson

California

Garcia

Hernandez

Lopez

Colorado

Smith

Johnson

Martinez

Connecticut

Smith

Johnson

Brown

Delaware

Smith

Johnson

Brown

Florida

Smith

Williams

Johnson

Georgia

Smith

Williams

Johnson

Hawaii

Lee

Wong

Kim

Idaho

Smith

Johnson

Anderson

Illinois

Smith

Johnson

Williams

Indiana

Smith

Miller

Johnson

Iowa

Smith

Williams

Johnson

Kansas

Smith

Johnson

Miller

Kentucky

Smith

Johnson

Jones

Louisiana

Williams

Smith

Johnson

Maine

Smith

Brown

Johnson

Maryland

Smith

Johnson

Jones

Massachusetts

Smith

Johnson

Sullivan

Michigan

Smith

Johnson

Williams

Minnesota

Johnson

Anderson

Nelson

Mississippi

Smith

Williams

Johnson

Missouri

Smith

Johnson

Williams

Montana

Smith

Johnson

Anderson

Nebraska

Johnson

Smith

Miller

Nevada

Smith

Johnson

Garcia

New Hampshire

Smith

Brown

Johnson

New Jersey

Smith

Williams

Johnson

New Mexico

Martinez

Garcia

Chavez

New York

Smith

Williams

Brown

North Carolina

Smith

Williams

Brown

North Dakota

Johnson

Anderson

Olson

Ohio

Smith

Miller

Johnson

Oklahoma

Smith

Johnson

Williams

Oregon

Smith

Johnson

Miller

Pennsylvania

Smith

Miller

Williams

Rhode Island

Smith

Brown

Johnson

South Carolina

Smith

Williams

Brown

South Dakota

Johnson

Anderson

Smith

Tennessee

Smith

Johnson

Jones

Texas

Garcia

Smith

Martinez

Utah

Smith

Johnson

Anderson

Vermont

Smith

Brown

Johnson

Virginia

Smith

Johnson

Jones

Washington

Smith

Johnson

Anderson

West Virginia

Smith

Miller

Johnson

Wisconsin

Johnson

Smith

Anderson

Wyoming

Smith

Johnson

Miller

