Three to see: BellRays bring visceral ‘soul punk’ to midtown show

The BellRays
Rock/punk/soul
7 p.m. Fri. Dec. 15
Holy Diver
With all due respect to Supersuckers, Bombpops and Stoneberries, it’s the “soul punk” of the BellRays (playing third on this bill), which just dished up the aptly titled “Punk Funk Rock Soul Vol. 1,” that is one of the more uniquely visceral, raw and enigmatic rock acts you’ll ever find. Like the pal Aretha Franklin would call if she were ducking the law, frontwoman Lisa Kekaula blasts a barrage of bluesy soul and forbidden funk over the group’s scuzzy underground wallop of ’70s-tinged rock. $15 adv./$18 door. www.holydiversac.com.
‘Rock for Tots 13’ with Life in 24 Frames
Rock, various genres
7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16
Holy Diver
Make it a baker’s dozen for Rock for Tots, the annual holiday talent showcase that this year benefits local nonprofit St. John’s Program for Real Change, which serves more than 250 women and children per day. Bursting-out indie rock sensation Life in 24 Frames is the headliner, with Among The First, Jacob Paul & The Heartbeat and Paulie Onoff also performing. A toy donation at the door nets you a free ticket for the raffle prizes. $10. www.holydiversac.com.
Reed Mathis ‘Rewriting Songs You Know By Heart’
Rock/jam
10 p.m. Fri. Dec. 15
Crazy Horse (Nevada City)
The enigmatic Reed Mathis (Electric Beethoven, Tea Leaf Green) always has a few tricks up his sleeve. This evening’s tricks pair him with Tea Leaf drummer Scott Rager and Electric Beethoven’s prodigious axman Clay Welsh for a wild-eyed and funkified take on some tunes by the Grateful Dead, Paul Simon, Bob Dylan and, well, with Reed, who the heck knows what else! $12 adv./$15 door. www.crazyhorsenc.com.
Looking ahead: Stone Temple Pilots. March 13 at Ace of Spades
Having endured the tragic deaths of two former frontmen, indelible alt rockers Stone Temple Pilots last month tabbed Jeff Gutt as their new vocalist and are back on the road in 2018. $38.50. www.aceofspadessac.com.
