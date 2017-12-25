Three to see: Take in a flagship Sacramento rock act, ‘California soul’ and ‘guerrilla shenanigans’

Th’ Losin Streaks
Rock/garage/punk
9:30 p.m. Sat. Dec. 30
Old Ironsides
It’ll feel like the 2000s again in the cozy confines of Old I’s when Th’ Losin Streaks – a flagship Sacramento rock act – plays its first local show since splitting up in 2010. The quartet of Mike Farrell, Matt K. Shrugg, Tim Foster and Stan Tindall reunited for a blistering set at Oakland’s famed Burger Boogaloo festival this summer, reviving their revered sweat-drenched band of raw, devil-may-care basement-dwelling rock ’n’ roll. With the Decibels and Ogres. Doors 8 p.m. $10 adv./$13 door. www.theoldironsides.com.
Mother Hips
Rock/pop/soul
10 p.m. Sat. Dec. 30
Harlow’s
Friday night is sold out, but you can still snag tickets for the Saturday night cap-off to the two-night return of “California soul” merchants and Chico’s finest the Mother Hips. Lead singer Tim Bluhm is back performing yet continues to recover from injuries sustained in a speed flying accident in 2015, which forced the band into an extended hiatus since last year. This pair of gigs are the group’s first shows in Sacramento in more than two years. $25 adv./ $30 door. www.harlows.com.
‘Guerilla NYE 2018’
Various genres
8 p.m. Sun. Dec. 31
‘Artist Alley’ (Seventh and I St.)
The Zero Forbidden Goals team (those behind such 2017 streetside performances as Midtown’s Busking Day and the ongoing Intersection performances in Oak Park) is closing the year out with live art and music performances and “guerrilla shenanigans.” Bring dancing shoes, a sense of adventure and “things you need to let go of.” Free. www.facebook.com/events/299693527189100.
Green Leaf Rustlers. Jan. 21 at Center for the Arts
“Dusty country classics” courtesy of Chris Robinson, Barry Sless (Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Phil & Friends, Moonalice), Pete Sears (Jefferson Starship, Hot Tuna), John Molo (Bruce Hornsby, Moonalice) and Greg Loiacono (The Mother Hips)? Sold! $27. www.thecenterforthearts.org.
