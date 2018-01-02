The Weeknd performs at Power 105.1’s Powerhouse on Oct. 26 at Barclays Center in New York. He is one of three headline acts for this year’s Coachella.
Entertainment & Life

Coachella announces headliners, full lineup for 2018 weekends

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

January 02, 2018 06:37 PM

The Weeknd is ready to rock Friday nights during an annual California music festival’s three-day weekends.

The singer is among the headline acts at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Also leading the way are Beyoncé and Eminem.

This will be the 19th Coachella, which is held at Empire Polo Club in Indio. The music festival began in 1999 and has been a yearly event since 2001. In 2012, it began playing over two consecutive three-day weekends in April.

This year, The Weeknd gets top billing on Fridays, April 13 and 20. Beyoncé headlines on Saturdays and Eminem is the main act on Sundays.

Other acts scheduled to appear include Jamiroquai, Migos, Tyler the Creator, Cardi B and Miguel.

Last year’s headliners were Radiohead, Lady Gaga (who reportedly filled in for a pregnant Beyoncé) and Kendrick Lamar.

