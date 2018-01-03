More Videos

    The critically-acclaimed movie "Lady Bird" gives Sacramento lots of recognizable screen time.

Entertainment & Life

Golden Globes: Did your favorites get nominated this year?

Associated Press

January 03, 2018 09:13 PM

Nominees for Sunday’s 75th annual Golden Globe Awards, announced by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association:

MOTION PICTURE

Picture, Drama: “Call Me By Your Name,” “Dunkirk,” “The Post,” The Shape of Water” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

Picture, Musical or Comedy: “The Disaster Artist,” “Get Out,” “The Greatest Showman,” “Lady Bird” and “I, Tonya.”

Director: Guillermo Del Toro, “The Shape of Water,” Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk,” Ridley Scott, “All the Money in the World,” Steven Spielberg, “The Post.”

Actress, Drama: Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game,” Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water,” France McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missiouri,” Meryl Streep, “The Post,” Michelle Williams, “All the Money in the World.”

Actor, Drama: Timothee Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name,” Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread,” Tom Hanks, “The Post,” Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour.”

Actress, Musical or Comedy: Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul,” Helen Mirren, “The Leisure Seeker,” Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya,” Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird,” Emma Stone,” Battle of the Sexes.”

Actor, Musical or Comedy: Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes,” Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver,” James Franco, “The Disaster Artist,” Hugh Jackman, “The Greatest Showman,” Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out.”

Foreign Language: “A Fantastic Woman,” “First They Killed My Father,” “In the Fade,” “Loveless” and “The Square.”

Animated Film: “The Boss Baby,” “The Breadwinner,” “Coco,” “Ferdinand,” “Loving Vincent.”

Supporting Actress: Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound,” Hong Chau, “Downsizing,” Allison Janney, “I, Tonya,” Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird,” “Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water.”

Supporting Actor: Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project,” Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name,” Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water,” Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World,” Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

Screenplay: Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor, “The Shape of Water,” Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird,” Liz Hannah, Josh Singer, “The Post,” Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Aaron Sorkin, “Molly’s Game.”

Original Score: Carter Burwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Alexandre Desplat, “The Shape of Water,” Jonny Greenwood, “Phantom Thread,” John Williams, “The Post,” Hans Zimmer, “Dunkirk.”

Original Song: “Home,” from “Ferdinand,” music by Nick Jonas, Justin Tranter, Nick Monson, lyrics by Nick Jonas, Justin Tranter; “Mighty River,” from “Mudbound,” music by Raphael Saadiq, lyrics by Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq, Taura Stinson; “Remember Me,” from “Coco,” music by Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez, lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez; “The Star,” from “The Star,” music by Mariah Carey, Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Mariah Carey, Marc Shaiman; “This is Me,” from “The Greatest Showman,” music by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, lyrics by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul.

TELEVISION

Series, Drama: “The Crown,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “This Is Us,” “Stranger Things” and “Game of Thrones.”

Series, Musical or Comedy: “black-ish,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Master of None,” “SMILF,” “Will & Grace.”

Movie or Limited Series: “Big Little Lies,” “Fargo,” “Feud: Bette and Joan,” “The Sinner,” “Top of the Lake: China Girl.”

Actress, Drama: Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander,” Claire Foy, “The Crown,” Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Deuce,” Katherine Langford, “13 Reasons Why,” Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Actor, Drama: Jason Bateman, “Ozark,” Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us,” Freddie Highmore, “The Good Doctor,” Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul,” Live Schreiber, “Ray Donovan.”

Actor, Movie or Limited Series: Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies.” Jude Law, “The Young Pope,” Kyle MacLachlan, “Twin Peaks,” Ewan McGregor, “Fargo,” Geoffrey Rush, “Genius.”

Actress, Movie or Limited Series: Jessica Biel, “The Sinner,” Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies,” Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette and Joan,” Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette and Joan,” Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies.”

Actress, Musical or Comedy: Pamela Adlon, “Better Things,” Alison Brie, “Glow,” Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Issa Rae, “Insecure,” Frankie Shaw, “SMILF.”

Actor, Musical or Comedy: Anthony Anderson, “black-ish,” Aziz Ansari, “Master of None,” Kevin Bacon, “I Love Dick,” William H. Macy, “Shameless,” Eric McCormack, “Will & Grace.”

Supporting Actress, Series, Limited Series or TV Movie: Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies,” Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Chrissy Metz, “This is Us,” Michelle Pfeiffer, “The Wizard of Lies,” Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies.”

Supporting Actor, Series, Limited Series or TV Movie: David Harbour, “Stranger Things,” “Alfred Molina, “Feud: Bette and Joan,” Christian Slater, “Mr. Robot,” Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies,” David Thewlis, “Fargo.”

