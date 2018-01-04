Pomeranz brings his magic to Cache Creek

Meet 'affectionate and playful' Rowdy at the Bradshaw Animal Shelter. He's free to adopt.

Rowdy (A728947), a 10 year old male tabby, has "an affectionate and playful personality and will make someone a terrific cat," Bradshaw Animal Shelter says. His adoption fee is sponsored, so he's free to adopt. The clinic next to the shelter is offering free spay and neuter for county residents' cats all month long.