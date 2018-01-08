Pink to follow in footsteps of Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, others at this year’s Super Bowl

Pink and the NFL will be reunited for a short time.
The Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter – who stylizes her stage name as P!nk – will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4 at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings.
See you at the Super Bowl… pic.twitter.com/QdmP3wxWnF— P!nk (@Pink) January 9, 2018
Some NFL fans should be familiar with the artist. She sang “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” – the theme song to NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” – during the 2006 season before being replaced by Faith Hill. The network is airing this year’s Super Bowl.
Country singer Luke Bryan sang the national anthem last year. Other past performers include Lady Gaga, Aretha Franklin, Billy Joel, Carrie Underwood and Beyoncé.
Justin Timberlake is the headliner for the halftime show.
