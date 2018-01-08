Pink performs “Barbies” at the 51st annual CMA Awards on Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. The singer, who stylizes her stage name as P!nk, will perform the national anthem at Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4.
Pink performs “Barbies” at the 51st annual CMA Awards on Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. The singer, who stylizes her stage name as P!nk, will perform the national anthem at Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4. Chris Pizzello Invision/AP
Pink performs “Barbies” at the 51st annual CMA Awards on Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. The singer, who stylizes her stage name as P!nk, will perform the national anthem at Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4. Chris Pizzello Invision/AP

Entertainment & Life

Pink to follow in footsteps of Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, others at this year’s Super Bowl

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

January 08, 2018 08:47 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

Pink and the NFL will be reunited for a short time.

The Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter – who stylizes her stage name as P!nk – will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4 at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings.

Some NFL fans should be familiar with the artist. She sang “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” – the theme song to NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” – during the 2006 season before being replaced by Faith Hill. The network is airing this year’s Super Bowl.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Country singer Luke Bryan sang the national anthem last year. Other past performers include Lady Gaga, Aretha Franklin, Billy Joel, Carrie Underwood and Beyoncé.

Justin Timberlake is the headliner for the halftime show.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Meet Mango, the Santa Rosa rescue dog who'll play in this year's Puppy Bowl

    The puppy, who was rescued from a shelter in Mexico by a Santa Rosa organization, was adopted and will play in this year's Puppy Bowl.

Meet Mango, the Santa Rosa rescue dog who'll play in this year's Puppy Bowl

Meet Mango, the Santa Rosa rescue dog who'll play in this year's Puppy Bowl 1:15

Meet Mango, the Santa Rosa rescue dog who'll play in this year's Puppy Bowl
Take a look at some of the redwoods state parks you can visit for free in 2018 0:56

Take a look at some of the redwoods state parks you can visit for free in 2018
Sacramento SPCA takes in new puppy with some trouble walking 0:29

Sacramento SPCA takes in new puppy with some trouble walking

View More Video