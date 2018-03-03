That's the Spirit: Gerwig wins indie award for ‘Lady Bird’ on eve of Oscars

A day ahead of the Academy Awards, the acclaimed, Sacramento-set "Lady Bird" added to its trophy case with a win at the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Greta Gerwig wrote and made her directorial debut with "Lady Bird," and Saturday she took home the Spirit award for best screenplay.

Gerwig, of Sacramento, thanked her family and the film's stars Laurie Metcalf and Saoirse Ronan (among other production staff) in her acceptance speech, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

"Lady Bird" was also nominated for best feature, and Ronan and Metcalf were nominated for their performances as the titular Lady Bird and her mother, respectively. The movie whiffed in those categories, but in January it earned honors for best motion picture musical or comedy and best performance by an actress in a motion picture musical or comedy (Ronan) at the Golden Globes.

Gerwig's film was a major critical success, but is still considered an Oscar long-shot. Of the five categories for which it's nominated, "Lady Bird" appears to have its best chance at an Oscar win (10-to-3 odds, according to Gold Derby) with Metcalf for best supporting actress. Metcalf would need to overcome Allison Janney ("I, Tonya"), who also earned a Spirit award Saturday. Best original screenplay for "Lady Bird" is considered about a 10-to-1 shot.

The success of "Lady Bird" and its setting have prompted local Oscars viewing parties and a midtown mural in the movie's honor.

Another lauded directorial debut, Jordan Peele's "Get Out," took best picture at the Spirit Awards.