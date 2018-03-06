Peter Story and Elisabeth Nunziato star in “One Man, Two Guvnors.”
Peter Story and Elisabeth Nunziato star in “One Man, Two Guvnors.” Rudy Meyers
Last chance to catch brilliant B Street comedy at new Sofia theater

By Bee Staff

March 06, 2018 02:53 PM

British playwright Richard Bean’s award-winning brilliant screwball comedy “One Man, Two Guvnors,” ends its run Sunday, March 11, at the Sofia Tsakopoulos Center for the Arts, 2700 Capitol Ave.

Tickets, bstreettheatre.org or 916-443-5300.

