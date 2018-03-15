‘Shame on you’: Snapchat stocks slide, users flee after Rihanna snaps back about ad

Snapchat offended a lot of people with an advertisement belittling Rihanna’s and Chris Brown’s violent past.
Though the embattled social media company has apologized for it twice, Rihanna snapped back on behalf of domestic violence victims on Thursday.
“Now Snapchat, I know you already know you ain’t my fav app out there,” she wrote in an Instagram Stories post, according to pop culture website Uproxx. “But I’m just trying to figure out what the point was with this mess! I’d love to call it ignorance, but I know you ain’t that dumb!”
“You spent money to animate something that would intentionally bring shame to DV victims and made a joke of it!!! This isn’t about my personal feelings, cause I don’t have much of them…
“But all the women, children, and men that have been victims of DV in the past and especially the ones who haven’t made it out yet. … You let us down! Shame on you. Throw the whole app-oligy away.”
The ad, for a game called “Would You Rather,” asked Snapchat users if they’d rather “slap Rihanna” or “punch Chris Brown.”
The reference was painfully obvious to Rihanna fans. In 2009, Brown was convicted of assaulting Rihanna as they sat in his car. The two stars were dating at the time. Brown wound up serving time on probation, performing community service and going through domestic violence counseling.
Snapchat removed the controversial ad earlier this week and released an apology to the BBC.
“The advert was reviewed and approved in error, as it violates our advertising guidelines,” the company’s statement said. “We immediately removed the ad last weekend, once we became aware. We are sorry that this happened.”
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Snapchat said the mobile video game ad, which is not directly affiliated with the app, has been blocked from the platform after failing to follow Snapchat’s advertising policies which forbid “shocking, sensational or disrespectful content.”
Snapchat is an app that lets users send photos and messages that disappear.
The singer wasn’t the only one who called out Snapchat for being insensitive. Chelsea Clinton raised her voice about it on Twitter, too.
Snapchat stocks fell almost 5 percent Thursday after Rihanna issued her statement, according to Bloomberg and CNBC. It’s the second time in a month that a celebrity has caused chaos for Snapchat’s bottom line.
Last month Kylie Jenner tweeted that she didn’t like the app’s redesign and Snap shares fell 7 percent, according to Bloomberg.
Snapchat double-downed on denouncing the ad on Thursday as the Rihanna fallout exploded.
“This advertisement is disgusting and never should have appeared on our service,” the company said in a new statement. “We are so sorry we made the terrible mistake of allowing it through our review process. We are investigating how that happened so that we can make sure it never happens again.”
As for Rihanna’s millions of social media followers, many are taking her words to mean she wants them to delete the app, and many tweeted that they have begun to do just that.
Brown himself took a swipe at Snapchat on Thursday.
Through his attorney, Mark Geragos, Brown told E! News: “Whoever posted this at Snapchat needs to be slapped.”
