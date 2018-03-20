'Bug's Land' squashed to bring Iron Man and his friends to Disneyland

Move out, Flick and Hopper. Make way for Spider-Man and the Hulk.
Disney provided a sneak preview Tuesday of Marvel superhero additions to its parks in Anaheim, Hong Kong and Paris over the next few years.
The areas will feature Spiderman, Ironman, Guardians of the Galaxy and other characters in a partnership of the two entertainment giants.
Never miss a local story.
"We are excited to take the next step by immersing our guests in this ever-expanding universe – and this is only the beginning!" said Bob Chapek, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products, in a news release.
The new themed area will replace "A Bug's Land," based on the Disney film "A Bug's Life", so there will be no more riding in a Chinese takeout carton or spinning in Francis the Ladybug ride.
Disneyland Resort in Anaheim already has Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! It will be joined in 2020 by other characters in what Disney calls "a completely immersive superhero universe."
Comments