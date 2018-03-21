This trailer for Mister Rogers documentary tugs at heartstrings

Pulling at all the heartstrings, the official trailer for "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" about Mister Fred Rogers has arrived.
The documentary is from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville ("20 Feet from Stardom"). The movie looks back at the man behind "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood."
The moving film takes viewers beyond MIster Rogers' cardigans and the land of make-believe, and into the heart of a creative genius who inspired generations of children with compassion and limitless imagination.
"Entertainment Tonight" said that in addition to the documentary, a biopic is also in the works about the life of Fred Rogers, titled "You Are My Friend." "ET" reported in January that Tom Hanks is to play the TV personality.
“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” premieres June 8. Critic Amy Nicholson wrote in "Variety" that though the film is “not a complex portrait,” it serves as “comfort food in an uncertain era.”
"Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" was a staple on public television from 1968 to 2001 - that's 31 seasons. Rogers died of stomach cancer at age 74.
