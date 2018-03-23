Three to see: Live music in Sacramento

G. Love & Special Sauce
Hip-hop/blues
8 p.m. Wed. March 28
Harlow’s
Busy night at Harlow’s! Garrett “G. Love” Dutton’s “Pre-show Pop Off,” an intimate acoustic soundcheck set/Q&A hangout begins at 6 p.m. (that one requires a separate ticket, $99), with the main event beginning at 8 p.m. with a comedy set from Johnny Taylor, Jr., then an opening cavalcade of soulful tunes from buzzworthy bluesman Ron Artis II & the Truth, and wrapping with G. Love, Jimi “Jazz” Prescott and Jeffrey “Houseman” Clemens (a.k.a. “the Sauce”) slinging the Philly-bred hip-hop blues just as they’ve done for the last 25 years. $30 adv./$35 door. www.harlows.com.
The Sword
Rock/metal
6:30 p.m. Tues. March 27
Ace of Spades
“Used Future,” the brand new album from Austin, Texas stoner rock outfit the Sword, drops this week, and if the first single “Deadly Nightshade” is any indication, this record should be a beaut’. The group’s heavy bent, fervently-conceived doom metal roots certainly remain in tact, but the new single injects a bit more space than fans may be used to, and sets up for a heck of a live show. With King Buffalo. $27. www.aceofspadessac.com.
Kristin Hersh and Grant-Lee Phillips
Rock/folk/pop
6:30 p.m. Tues. March 27
Momo Lounge
Frontwoman of famed art punk act Throwing Muses and curator of 50FOOTWAVE Kristin Hersh brings her raspy, jagged-edged breed of rock and indie pop to the cozy confines of Momo Lounge, where she and Stockton-born rock/folk hero Grant-Lee Phillips (of the now defunct Grant Lee Buffalo and Shiva Burlesque) will each play a set, and are then likely join up for a few songs in what figures to be a tasty collaboration. $20. www.momosacramento.com.
Looking ahead: Hot Buttered Rum. April 27 and 28 at Harlow’s
Two nights on the weekend from San Francisco bluegrass titans Hot Buttered Rum… that’ll do just fine! $20. www.harlows.com.
