‘World’s biggest bounce house’ to visit Sacramento. How you can join the fun

Sacramentans, get ready to bounce.
The Big Bounce America, which bills itself as the world’s biggest bounce house, has been touring the United States and is scheduled to visit Sacramento for three days next month (April 27-29). It will make its stop at South Natomas Community Park.
It's a 10,000-square-foot, inflatable surface loaded with multiple obstacles and sections such as slides, ball pits and basketball courts. There are no age requirements or limits, and sessions last an hour.
Tickets run between $10-$17 and are available now for purchase.
Never miss a local story.
The bounce house was set to visit Sacramento in September, but that appearance was postponed.
If you can’t make it to the Sacramento appearance, there are several California cities on the schedule, including Oakland, Modesto, Fresno and San Diego, among others.
Comments