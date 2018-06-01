'Come on down' for casino's 'Price is Right' show

Thunder Valley kicks off its 2018 summer outdoor amphitheater season Friday and Saturday with a chance to win prizes, including vacations, appliances, furniture, or perhaps even a new car.
"The Price Is Right Live" brings the long-running television game show to audiences for non-broadcast fun. "The Price Is Right" is the longest-running game show on American television and also the longest-running five-episode-a-week game show in the world.
It was the first game show to be telecast in color and it has run pretty much consistently since its inception in 1956 when it was created by Mark Goodson and Bill Todman and hosted by Bill Cullen.
In 1972, the show got its strongest wind with host Bob Barker when the phrase “Come on down” entered the American lexicon. The amiable Barker was perfect interacting with audience members guessing the prices of products, most of them regular household items, in order to advance to play games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, the Big Wheel and each edition's topper, the Showcase (famously won in 2005 by contestant Terry Kneiss who guessed the exact amount, $23,743).
Current host Drew Carey took the reins in 2007 but is not scheduled to be at Thunder Valley. Tickets for the show are for admission only. To be a contestant, you must register three hours in advance at a booth at or near the box office. (8 p.m.; $49.95-$69.95; thundervalleyresort.com)
Lake Street is in Minneapolis, Min., a street associated with a long history of dive bars. It is the inspiration for the band Lake Street Dive, which was founded in 2004 at the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston. The band's music covers a wide range of genres and has been heavily influenced by the likes of the Beatles and Fleetwood Mac. Its cover of the Jackson Five's "I Want You Back" has gotten over 5 million views on YouTube.
Lake Street Dive plays the MontBleu Saturday and ticket holders will get a free CD of their new release, "Free Yourself Up." (8 p.m.; $34.25-$39.25; Ticketmaster)
The Grand Sierra in Reno runs the gamut in music this week, commencing Saturday with Steely Dan joined by the Doobie Brothers for their "Summer of Living Dangerously Tour" (8 p.m.; $299; grandsierraresort.com). Sunday finds Yanni celebrating the 25th anniversary of his "Live at the Acropolis” concert, also to be celebrated with a release of a remastered deluxe package of the original recording. This show will fill the venue's giant stage (8 p.m.; $83-$97).
And on Thursday, there is a "Legends of Country Music" concert, featuring if not exactly giant legends at least some pretty fine singers – Lacy J. Dalton ("Black Coffee," "16th Avenue"), David Frizzell ("Gonna Hire a Wino," "Love My Baby Blues"), and former lead singer for Highway 101 Paulette Carlson ("In the Bed You Made for Me," "Whiskey, If You Were a Woman" (8 p.m.; $20-$25).
