Three to see: Live music in Sacramento

Roseville Jazz Day
Jazz/various genres
11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat., May 26
Vernon Street
In the inaugural outing of this event, 30 acts will play seven different venues lining Vernon Street (including a stage in the town square) throughout the day, including Cleave Guyton and Will Matthews of the Count Basie Orchestra, Mike Vax of the Stan Kenton Legacy Orchestra, the Sacramento Jazz Orchestra and scores of other local talent. Decorated vocal ensemble Manhattan Transfer also performs two shows at the Roseville Theatre as part of the festivities, with separate tickets required for those performances. www.rosevillejazzday.com.
‘Operation Restore Maximum Freedom XVIII’
Rock/alternative/various genres
12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sat., May 26
Sudwerk Brewery (Davis)
Sludged-up garage punk outfit Together Pangea and avant garde indie pop act Jerry Paper, both hailing from L.A., are your headliners for UC Davis radio station KDVS’ annual gathering, which features more than 15 California alternative rock and indie outfits, including locals Munechild, Without Hope and Tony Clark of the Polyorchids, with Oakland’s Eurostache, San Diego’s Buddha Trixie and Fresno’s Amenthes also taking part. $25. www.facebook.com/events/1237897846340921.
Torch Fest
Rock/blues/various genres
4 p.m. Sun., May 27
Torch Club
Any day is a good day to get loose at the Torch Club, but this annual humdinger always produces one of their best slates of tunes. Wiley jamsters Birds of Fortune, helmed by guitar wiz Sean Lehe (of Izabella and Jelly Bread) is your headliner, joined by blues funk trio Jake Nielsen’s Triple Threat, hip-hop soul act Tha Dirt Feelin, the Gold Souls, Watt Avenue Soul Giants and several others. $15. www.torchclub.net.
Looking ahead: Rodrigo y Gabriela. Sept. 21 at the Crest Theatre.
Tickets went on sale last week for tantalizing Latin acoustic rock duo Rodrigo y Gabriela, who are reportedly nearing the release of a new record. $69-$89. www.crestsacramento.com.
