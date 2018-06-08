'Yo Ho!' In the #MeToo era, one of Disneyland's most iconic rides gets a new look

Since opening in 1967, Disney's famous Pirates of the Caribbean ride has inspired theme songs, Halloween costumes and one of the most commercially successful movie franchises of all time.
But it also inspired some controversy in recent years, leading to a renovation and remodel that was just completed.
Disneyland on Friday unveiled a revamped Pirates ride that ditches the "Take a Wench for a Bride" auction, as the Orange County Register reports. The tearful woman once bound and up for sale has been rebranded as the empowered Redd, a pirate auctioning off stolen hens.
The character of Redd also walks the park and meets with fans.
The bridal auction scene had caused occasional criticism for years for what was seen as a sexist depiction of women (the OC Register identified the original character as a "saucy red-haired wench").
News of the change was announced last summer, with a Disneyland Resort spokesperson saying the update was "consistent with the humorous, adventurous spirit of the attraction." Not everyone was a fan of the idea at the time.
But resistance to the change came before the beginning of the #MeToo movement this October, which shed new light on sexual assault, harassment and assault in the workplace, especially in show business.
While USA Today called Disney's move "revisionist history," the OC Register notes that more and more visitors were starting to take exception to the bridal auction. Redd appears to be getting a warm reception on social media in her debut.
The six-week renovation closed the attraction temporarily, according to USA Today. Both official photos and bootleg-quality videos show the new-look ride, which includes smoother sailing in an effort to accommodate visitors with sensitive backs.
Other changes of note, as seen in videos and reported on Twitter: No more waterfall, no more Davy Jones, and a restoration of dialogue that had previously been canned ("Dead men tell no tales," and the likes).
