Don't mind the violent name: Newly opened Stab! in Land Park is a place for laughs

There's more funny business in the area, as Stab! Comedy Theater is now open in Land Park.
After a soft launch June 1, Stab! is up and running with a calendar full of standup, improv and sketch comedy performances; classes; and open mic nights every Thursday and Saturday.
Billed on its website as an "alternative" comedy theater, Stab! is located at 1710 Broadway, next to New Helvetia Brewing Company.
The venue was founded by Sacramento-based humorists John Morris Ross IV and Jesse Jones, according to bios on the Stab! website. Jones has experience at Upright Citizens Brigade Los Angeles, and Ross was a semifinalist on Comedy Central's Up Next Search in 2013. The two have recorded a podcast, also called Stab!, since 2013.
Ross recently set up a GoFundMe page, with the goal of remodeling the bathroom at Stab! to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
Stab! joins Sacramento Comedy Spot, Laughs Unlimited and Punch Line as notable comedy venues in the city. Rancho Cordova also offers Tommy T's.
A few Sacramento-area comedians have earned national spotlight recently. Davis-born Hasan Minhaj received acclaim last year for his roast of President Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, as well as his Netflix standup special, "Homecoming King." Comedian and cannabis activist Ngaio Bealum will appear on upcoming marijuana-themed reality TV series "Cooking On High," also on Netflix.
Comments