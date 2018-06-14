Front Street Brewfest, Party in the Park sneakily hosting strong music lineups

Front Street Brewfest
Rock/blues/soul/IPAs/stouts/lagers
Noon to 5 p.m., Saturday, June 16
Front Street Shelter (2127 Front St.)
We're big fans of local beer (as we are of music) here at "Three to See" headquarters. Stick some standout local bands into a beer fest, and that's just the way life is supposed to be lived. At this benefit for the folks and furry friends at Front Street Shelter, Johnny Cash tribute act Cash Prophets are your headliners, mainstay Americana outfit the Golden Cadillacs plays second and wistful soul-blues opener the Gold Souls is on its way to becoming a "mainstay." $40. frontstreetbrewfest.com
John Butler Trio
Rock/folk/roots
7:30 p.m. Tues. June 19
Crest Theatre
John Butler was recently kind enough to make “Searching for Heritage” digitally available - an aptly named self-made collection from his early Australian busking days and other such wanderlust Butler-esque recordings. To this day, every note that this ethereal artist strums, slides and croons still feels like a chaotic hashmark somewhere on the timeline of his travels; the “searching” is what makes him so refreshingly unique and soothingly intense, as though an actual conclusion to whatever journey he’s on would be the death knell of the music that emerged from it. $30-$55. crestsacramento.com
Nick Moss Band
Blues/rock
4 p.m. Sunday, June 17
Torch Club
Nick Moss paid his dues on the path to becoming a classic working man's bandleader, having come of age in the blues-topia of Chicago and touring as a bassist with the likes of Jimmy "Fast Fingers" Dawkins and Willie "Big Eyes" Smith, the latter of whom convinced him to switch from bass to guitar, to scorching results. Backed by his throwback band of bar rockers and buddied up with harp wiz Dennis Gruenling, Moss and company swing into the Torch for a Sunday matinee gig. $10. torchclub.net
Looking ahead
Daydream Festival, Aug. 4 & 5 at Latino Center of Art and Culture
This upstart local music and art festival ups the ante to two days in in its second year, with a huge slate of local talent such as Trophii, Write or Die, Drug Apts, Sunmonks, Honyock and tons more. facebook.com/PeachHousePresents
