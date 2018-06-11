Hang on! This video gives you the thrill of riding Great America's new roller coaster RailBlazer

The RailBlazer, the new single rail steel coaster at California's Great America, opens to the public Thursday, June 14, 2018. Here's what to expect: This POV video comes as close as you can to riding without actually being on the roller coaster.
Movie stars discuss their comedy 'Tag'

Ed Helms, Jake Johnson and Hannibal Buress were at Fun Dimension in Wynwood to talk to Miami Herald celebrity reporter Madeleine Marr about their new comedy, "Tag," The movie is about a group of friends who've been playing tag since they were kids.

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain dead at 61

Bourdain achieved celebrity status after the publication in 2000 of his best-selling book "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly." Bourdain went on to achieve widespread fame thanks to his CNN series "Parts Unknown."

Firefighters rescue kitten in downtown Sacramento

After receiving calls about a trapped kitten heard meowing near a 9th Street home, Sacramento Fire Department responded and rescued the cat. Nicknamed "Sharkey," he had been wedged between a planter box and wooden wall panels.