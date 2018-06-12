Furry thief shoplifts from Disney's Magic Kingdom

Two women caught a squirrel on camera shoplifting peanut M&Ms from the Magic Kingdom in Florida. Jessica Dornfried and Brianna Bradshaw via Facebook Aggregated by Kelsey Grey
This 'thief' was caught shoplifting from Disney's Magic Kingdom on camera

June 12, 2018

Two women caught a shoplifter on camera at Disney’s Magic Kingdom in Florida on June 9.

The thief wasn’t human, though.

Brianna Bradshaw shared her friend Jessica Dornfried’s video on Facebook of a furry squirrel shoplifting from a store located on Main Street at the Magic Kingdom.

“Here’s the cute little shoplifter at Magic Kingdom,” said the post.

Captured by Dornfried, the video shows the sticky-fingered bandit sitting in a store display of candy. It appears that a Disney park employee tries to shoo the critter out of the store, but the employee’s attempts are fruitless.

The squirrel quickly plucks a bag of candy from the display and scurries out of the store.

The bag of candy the critter took? Peanut M&Ms.

Watch the video above to see why the internet has fallen in love with the squirrel’s bold moves.

