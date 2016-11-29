California Musical Theatre names Scott Klier producing artistic director

California Musical Theatre has announced that Scott Klier has been named producing artistic director and will oversee its Music Circus productions.
CMT produces Music Circus and presents Broadway Sacramento.
Richard Lewis, CMT President, said Tuesday the title change reflects Klier’s responsibilities and presence in the organization.
“Scott’s been doing this for quite some time, and for us this is a natural progression,” Lewis said.
Klier is a Sacramento native who watched Music Circus productions as a child with his family before attending Loyola Marymount University and then beginning his professional theater career in New York. In 2003 he returned to Sacramento as CMT’s production manager. He was named associate producer in 2006 and executive producer and chief operating officer in 2013.
In 2016 CMT’s operating budget was just over $17 million, and in 2016 Music Circus had more than 91,000 patrons. CMT is the largest musical theater company in the state.
“This is far more than a job. It’s a calling in a way,” Klier said. “It has a long successful history that is now my partial responsibility to sustain and to find new ways to grow it.”
Glen Casale, who has been CMT’s artistic director since 2009, when he replaced Scott Eckern, will continue as artistic consultant and will direct productions. He directs three Music Circus productions in the upcoming 2017 season.
Klier‘s influence has grown steadily with Music Circus as he’s become an important voice in selecting each season’s shows. Klier also introduced the successful schedule change in 2012 that instituted a dead week between every summer production.
Klier assumes most of Casale’s responsibilities for Music Circus – in particular the bi-coastal casting process and artistic oversight of each production.
“It’s a multifaceted organization,” Klier said. I’m fortunate to have a voice in it’s future.”
