Experience intimate drawings at Crocker Art Museum

2:32 Racial justice group demands apology for Folsom teacher's lynching remarks Pause

1:34 UC Davis students react to Katehi resignation

1:38 Davis Chancellor Katehi traveled extensively at UC expense

0:51 Jerry Brown: 'We will persevere' on climate change action

1:30 Jerry Brown: 'California will launch its own damn satellite' if Trump stops climate data collection

1:19 Vigil for missing Yolo teens at Woodland church

2:38 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Trailer

0:46 One of four fishermen rescued from American River explains what happened after water flows increased

1:34 Rivers swell after weekend storms, sending more debris and lifting boats higher