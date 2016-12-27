Last chance to see works by one of the most innovative U.S. artists

You have until closing time Saturday, Dec. 31, to see the “Claire Falkenstein: Beyond Sculpture” exhibit at the Crocker Art Museum. Bee art correspondent Victoria Dalkey said “Falkenstein (1908-97) was willing to go into the unknown over and over. One of America's most innovative, original, uncompromising 20th-century artists, she determinedly followed her own path, producing works in a variety of media that explore aspects of nature, movement and the idea of an expanding universe.” 216 O St., Sacramento. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29; $5-$10, free for members and children 6 and younger and for everyone on Saturday, Dec. 31. 916-808-7000. www.crockermuseum.org
Janet Vitt
