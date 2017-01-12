‘Hoof & Foot: A Field Study’ at Manetti Shrem Museum

Bay Area multimedia artist Chris Sollars describes his work as “temporal in nature.” His “Hoof & Foot: A Field Study,” a large-scale video installation commissioned for the new Manetti Shrem Museum of Art, is on exhibit there through Feb. 19. “Hoof & Foot” explores the symbiotic relationship of learning between animals and students on the UC Davis campus. It pairs human and animal actions, “drawing correlations between observable behaviors and movements,” according to the artist. Sollars created the work after talking with UC Davis faculty and students about such topics as conflict, confrontation, the body and stress. 254 Old Davis Road, Davis, 530-752-8500. www.manettishremmuseum. Entry is free.
Janet Vitt
