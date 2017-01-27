Power outage cancels B Street Theatre’s Friday night performances

1:54 Dave Joerger likes how hard the Kings are playing lately Pause

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change

1:12 Donner Summit-area skier rescued

1:35 Trump signs 'extreme vetting' executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

0:42 Ami Bera hosts huge concerned crowd at town hall meeting

2:29 Mexico President Peña Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

1:04 Watch Sacramento officers try to run over Joseph Mann before shooting him

0:40 Calexit? Activist group pushes California secession plan