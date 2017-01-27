Power outage cancels B Street Theatre’s Friday night performances

The B Street Theatre canceled its Friday night performances due to a power outage.
Jerry Montoya, a manger of the theater at 2711 B St. in Sacramento, said the theater lost power about 5 p.m. He said the Sacramento Municipal Utility District reported a transformer blew and that there was problem with an underground power line.
Montoya said power wasn’t expected to be restored until about midnight. He said the staff began notifying ticket holders for Friday night’s performance of “Becoming Doctor Ruth” and “The Christians” by Facebook, Twitter, email and phone calls. They will be provided tickets for performances on other dates, Montoya said.
A similar outage forced cancellation of performances two years ago, he said.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
