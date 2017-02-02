Arts & Theater

Big Idea Theatre explores decency in ‘Night Alive’

Big Idea Theatre explores what a spontaneous act of decency can mean in Conor McPherson’s humorous “The Night Alive” through Feb. 11. 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; $12-$22. 1616 Del Paso Blvd., Sacramento; 916-960-3036, www.bigideatheatre.org

Janet Vitt

