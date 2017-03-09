Arts & Theater

March 9, 2017 8:00 AM

Art: Best of Second Saturday -- The Sacramento Bee

By Victoria Dalkey

Bee Art Correspondent

E Street Gallery

Aleris Hart’s “Shaman Dancers Under the Moon” is included in “Totem Spirits in Art,” an exhibition of painting, sculpture, jewelry and printmaking by artists from the West and East Coasts, along with works by students at Weaverville Elementary School. The show is up at E Street Gallery, 1115 E St., Sacramento. 916-214-3496 or 916-704-2909

Viewpoint Gallery

Sara Friedlander’s “Birds of Im/Migration from San Miguel to Watsonville” is included in her series of photo-based, three-dimensional, mixed-media works honoring women who left their homelands and traveled to America to start a new life. Her works are up with photographs by Kendall Isotalo and Jan Manzi at Viewpoint Gallery, 2015 J St., Sacramento. 916-441-2341

b. sakata garo

“Jacks ‘n Marbles,” an exquisitely detailed trompe l’oeil porcelain sculpture by Bay Area artist Claudia Tarantino, is included in her strong solo show at b. sakata garo, 923 20th St., Sacramento. 916-447-4276

Artspace1616

Sacramento City College professor Gioia Fonda’s mixed-media work “Almost” is up with works on paper by prominent Bosnian artist Radmila Jovandic Dapic and pen-and-ink drawings by Sandra Cappelletti at Artspace1616, 1616 Del Paso Blvd., Sacramento. 916-849-1127

Sparrow Gallery

“Dory 441,” a watercolor by Michael Dunlavey, that combines his strong sense of color with his love of the sea, is included in his solo show at Sparrow Gallery, 2418 K St., Sacramento. 916-382-4894

Related content

Arts & Theater

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Mayor Darrell Steinberg reacts to 'This Is What It Feels Like' at ArtStreet

View more video

Entertainment Videos