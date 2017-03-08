Their art delighted us; now see their films at Beatnik Studios

Beatnik Studios on Tuesday, March 14, will screen a selection of films by the late artists Darrell Forney and Horst Leissl in conjunction with “Playing Around,” a show of Forney’s works from private collections and the Sacramento City College collection on view through March 23.
Forney left an indelible print on Sacramento art from the 1960s to the early 2000s through paintings, collages, films and music.
Noted for his Crow paintings, Large Letter Postcard paintings and Sewing Pattern paintings, Forney was a beloved Sacramento artist who delighted audiences with his work and his irrepressible sense of humor. He died in 2001 at the age of 68 and had taught art at City College.
Surrealist Leissl was known for his droll “Sacramento Fly” and other public works, satiric easel paintings of Sacramento sites and events, and witty animated films. He died in 1994 at age 61. He taught commercial art, filmmaking and video at City College.
Beatnik Studios, 723 S St., Sacramento. Films at 7-10 p.m.,; gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays and by appointment. 916-400-4281; www.beatnik-studios.com
