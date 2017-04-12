Arts & Theater

Atrocities on trial as Mondavi Center stages a radio theater-style drama

The 1961 American courtroom drama film “Judgment at Nuremberg,” directed by Stanley Kramer with a screenplay by Abby Mann, fictionalized a military tribunal against German judges and prosecutors for atrocities committed under the Nazi regime. The complex historical material is perfectly suited to L.A. Theatre Works’ live radio theater-style performances. The production comes to the Mondavi Center’s Jackson Hall at 8 p.m., Tuesday, April 18. 1 Shields Ave., Davis. 530-754-2787; mondavi.ucdavis.edu

 
