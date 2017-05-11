Second Saturday: Critic’s choice of what to see in May

“Return #2,” a compelling and enigmatic wood and paint sculpture by prominent Northern California artist Robert Brady, is included in his powerful show of new works at b. sakata garo, 923 20th St., Sacramento. 916-447-4276.
For 30 years, artist-activist Rini Templeton, who died in 1986, illustrated and wrote of the struggles of people in Mexico, Central America, Cuba and the United States. Her work “FENCE” is included in “Sin Fronteras/Images of Hope/Rini Templeton Presents,” a show of more than 100 works curated by David Bischoff, at the Latino Center of Art and Culture, 2700 Front St., Sacramento. 916-446-5133.
Internationally famous pop artist Mel Ramos, a Sacramento native, shows new limited edition works, among them “Pucci Pants,” a humorous look at 1960s fashion. Ramos’ prints are on view with welded sculptures by Sacramento artist James Powers at The Archival Gallery, 3223 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento. 916-923-6204.
“Charting Pathways,” a copper wire sculpture by Meech Miyagi, whose elegant and complex work references current research in microbiology and bacterial colonies in cellular structures, is up with strong works by German artist Andreas Ennslen at Artspace1616, 1616 Del Paso Blvd., Sacramento. 916-849-1127.
The natural world is the inspiration for “Treasures of the Past,” a fluid and dramatic suspended acrylic on silk painting by Shirley Hazlett. It is included in “Animal, Vegetable, Mineral,” a two-person show with ceramic sculptor Linda S. Fitz Gibbon at ARTHOUSE, 1021 R St., Sacramento. 916-212-4988.
