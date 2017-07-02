David Lobenberg’s “Out of Order.”
David Lobenberg’s “Out of Order.”
David Lobenberg’s “Out of Order.”

Arts & Theater

July 02, 2017 1:46 PM

Trump inspired art and a celebration of summer

By Victoria Dalkey

Bee Art Correspondent

Axis Gallery

“The Most Beautiful, Luxurious, Spectacular Portrait Ever...believe me!” is a mordant take on the current political scene by Manuel Fernando Rios. It’s included in “#resist,” a show of works by local artists reflecting on the political climate of our time at Axis Gallery, 623 S St., www.axisgallery.org

b. sakata garo

Jessica Dunne’s “Schoolyard,” a haunting oil painting of a deserted school at night, falls into the tradition of the nocturne, as exemplified by Edward Hopper’s “Night Hawks.” It’s part of Dunne’s strong solo show at b. sakata garo, 923 20th St. 916-447-4276.

Archival Gallery

David Lobenberg’s watercolor on paper, “Out of Order,” is included in “Trump l’oeil,” a lively show of works by local artists inspired by President Donald Trump that covers a broad spectrum of views ranging from traditional portraiture to comical narratives. The show is up at Archival Gallery, 3223 Folsom Blvd., 916-923-6204.

Tim Collom Gallery

Anthony Montanino’s “Lobster Traps at Vinalhaven, Maine” is included in “Summer,” a show of works by more than 20 local artists, among them Miles Hermann, Keith Bachman, Leslie Toms and Amber Massey, celebrating the season at Tim Collom Gallery, 921 20th St., 916-849-0302.

Sparrow Gallery

“Liar #10” by prominent Northern California artist Squeak Carnwath is included in “Dissent,” a provocative group show of many nationally known artists responding to current events and subjects that cross diverse political and social lines. It’s on view at Sparrow Gallery, 1021 R St., 916-382-4892.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Exploring who we are in the age of Trump

Exploring who we are in the age of Trump 0:31

Exploring who we are in the age of Trump
Teen proposes Disney-style light show for Old Sacramento 0:53

Teen proposes Disney-style light show for Old Sacramento
Art adds to the experience at Cantina Alley 1:43

Art adds to the experience at Cantina Alley

View More Video

Entertainment Videos