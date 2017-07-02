Trump inspired art and a celebration of summer

Axis Gallery
“The Most Beautiful, Luxurious, Spectacular Portrait Ever...believe me!” is a mordant take on the current political scene by Manuel Fernando Rios. It’s included in “#resist,” a show of works by local artists reflecting on the political climate of our time at Axis Gallery, 623 S St., www.axisgallery.org
b. sakata garo
Jessica Dunne’s “Schoolyard,” a haunting oil painting of a deserted school at night, falls into the tradition of the nocturne, as exemplified by Edward Hopper’s “Night Hawks.” It’s part of Dunne’s strong solo show at b. sakata garo, 923 20th St. 916-447-4276.
Archival Gallery
David Lobenberg’s watercolor on paper, “Out of Order,” is included in “Trump l’oeil,” a lively show of works by local artists inspired by President Donald Trump that covers a broad spectrum of views ranging from traditional portraiture to comical narratives. The show is up at Archival Gallery, 3223 Folsom Blvd., 916-923-6204.
Tim Collom Gallery
Anthony Montanino’s “Lobster Traps at Vinalhaven, Maine” is included in “Summer,” a show of works by more than 20 local artists, among them Miles Hermann, Keith Bachman, Leslie Toms and Amber Massey, celebrating the season at Tim Collom Gallery, 921 20th St., 916-849-0302.
Sparrow Gallery
“Liar #10” by prominent Northern California artist Squeak Carnwath is included in “Dissent,” a provocative group show of many nationally known artists responding to current events and subjects that cross diverse political and social lines. It’s on view at Sparrow Gallery, 1021 R St., 916-382-4892.
